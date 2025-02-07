Bleakley Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 1,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 254,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,257,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total value of $6,266,402.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,133.49. This represents a 31.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total value of $582,298.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $215,146.60. The trade was a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,589 shares of company stock valued at $31,258,963 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,078.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FICO opened at $1,881.80 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $1,105.65 and a 1-year high of $2,402.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,028.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,957.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 92.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a net margin of 29.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.