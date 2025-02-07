Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,855.0% in the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 39,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,451,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.41, for a total transaction of $418,075.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,871.17. This trade represents a 19.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total value of $333,219.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,725.40. This represents a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,702 shares of company stock valued at $20,965,306 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,332.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.4 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $1,022.95 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.73 billion, a PE ratio of 149.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,081.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $961.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

