Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 707 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.85.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

