BMO Capital Markets Cuts Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target to $172.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $177.00 to $172.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,969. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.49. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $101.01 and a one year high of $156.96.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,920,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 100.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,261,000 after purchasing an additional 340,691 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 358,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,461,000 after buying an additional 128,005 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 114.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 161,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,552,000 after acquiring an additional 86,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 93.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 121,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 58,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

