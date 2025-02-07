BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Stock Price

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 34.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ELD. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$20.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of C$4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.90. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$13.10 and a 1 year high of C$26.32.

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

