BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Stock Price

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 34.87% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ELD. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Trading Down 11.5 %
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eldorado Gold
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Broadcom’s Bull Run: Time to Jump In?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Uber’s Business, Cash Flow, and AI are Why it Will Set a New High
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Weak Guidance from Bristol-Myers Could Be Creating an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.