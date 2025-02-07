BNP Paribas Issues Pessimistic Forecast for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Price

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BNP Paribas from $162.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.47.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.94%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $589,307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,217,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,193 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 17,113.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,268,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,021,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
