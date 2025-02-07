BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14, Zacks reports. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 21.92%.

BNP Paribas Price Performance

BNP Paribas stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.