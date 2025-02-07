BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14, Zacks reports. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 21.92%.
BNP Paribas Price Performance
BNP Paribas stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98.
BNP Paribas Company Profile
