Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 23.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Booking from $4,657.00 to $4,470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,044.43.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,779.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4,962.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,448.89. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24. The company has a market capitalization of $158.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

