Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Shares Down 14.5% – Time to Sell?

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.35 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.60 ($0.07). Approximately 8,389,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,050,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.55 ($0.08).
Borders & Southern Petroleum Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.40. The firm has a market cap of £46.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.41.
About Borders & Southern Petroleum
Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.
