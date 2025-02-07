Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Price Down 11.1% – What’s Next?

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.35 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.83 ($0.07). 9,856,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 5,105,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.55 ($0.08).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The stock has a market cap of £46.53 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.41.

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

