Brickley Wealth Management Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Brickley Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 900.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 912.9% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 21,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 360,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,068,000 after buying an additional 324,810 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 908.3% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 11,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.72.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

