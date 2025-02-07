Bright Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 48,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 298,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,936,000 after buying an additional 24,411 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 90.3% during the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 37,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 17,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntrinsic LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 45,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.10. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

