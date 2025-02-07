Bright Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 1.7% of Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 91.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $253,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 8.2 %

MTUM stock opened at $226.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

