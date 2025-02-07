Bright Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 131.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $81,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1317 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.