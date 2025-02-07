Brokers Issue Forecasts for Teck Resources FY2025 Earnings

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $42.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $55.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.8% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Teck Resources by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 77.4% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.0895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 53.03%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

