Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,888 shares during the quarter. Brookfield accounts for 2.1% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $12,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BN. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 42,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $9,088,000. Finally, Asset Management Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 225,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,942,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Brookfield in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.28.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $60.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.99. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a PE ratio of 127.76 and a beta of 1.57.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

