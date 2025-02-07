BT Group plc (LON:BT.A) Insider Alex Chisholm Purchases 30,000 Shares

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) insider Alex Chisholm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £42,300 ($52,605.40).

BT Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:BT.A opened at GBX 148.85 ($1.85) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,653.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 146.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 144.22. BT Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 101.70 ($1.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 161.95 ($2.01).

Get BT Group alerts:

BT Group (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications services company reported GBX 10.70 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. BT Group had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BT Group plc will post 19.1185956 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BT Group

BT Group is the UK’s leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network and IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries.

BT Group consists of three customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Business* covers companies and public services in the UK and internationally; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers – over 650 communication providers across the UK.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.