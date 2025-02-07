Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17), Zacks reports. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 2.11%. Bunge Global updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.750- EPS.

Bunge Global Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Bunge Global stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.11. The company had a trading volume of 253,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,235. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.16. Bunge Global has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

