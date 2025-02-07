Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $27.50, but opened at $29.25. Byrna Technologies shares last traded at $31.33, with a volume of 442,206 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 3.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Byrna Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYRN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,694,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,758,000 after buying an additional 548,670 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 321.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 27,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 84,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Trading Up 11.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $699.30 million, a PE ratio of 341.44 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

