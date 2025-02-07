C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Richard C. Levin Sells 12,000 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $358,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,053.76. The trade was a 6.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

C3.ai Stock Performance

AI opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $45.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of C3.ai to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on C3.ai from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 311.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

