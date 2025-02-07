Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CVMC) Shares Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CVMC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.06 and last traded at $62.06. 6,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 3,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.60.

Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average of $59.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF Company Profile

The Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF (CVMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible index, a market-cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of US mid-cap stocks CVMC was launched on Jan 30, 2023 and is managed by Calvert.

