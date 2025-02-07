Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.660-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.600-6.900 EPS.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

CPT stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.82. 1,192,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $90.50 and a 1-year high of $127.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 6.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.38%.

CPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $114,792.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,918,065.52. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $212,168.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,486.50. This trade represents a 14.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,718. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

