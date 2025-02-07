Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Stock Price

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PBH

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PBH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.50. The stock had a trading volume of 241,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,511. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 9,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $810,273.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,904.95. This trade represents a 34.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 10,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $898,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,952 shares in the company, valued at $26,510,635.20. The trade was a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,300 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,678,000 after purchasing an additional 50,961 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,570.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 346.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 71,730 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.