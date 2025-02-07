Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $228.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Leidos from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.47.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $140.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.90. Leidos has a 1 year low of $111.95 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In related news, Director Noel B. Geer purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.13 per share, for a total transaction of $322,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,260. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Leidos by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

