Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Dynatrace’s FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $60.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.41. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $61.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,350,000 after purchasing an additional 64,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 20.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,610,000 after purchasing an additional 884,673 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 27.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Dynatrace by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 840,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,958,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

