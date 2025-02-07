Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36, Zacks reports. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.79%.
Capital Clean Energy Carriers Price Performance
CCEC opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45. Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Capital Clean Energy Carriers Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Capital Clean Energy Carriers’s payout ratio is 46.15%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on Capital Clean Energy Carriers
Capital Clean Energy Carriers Company Profile
Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Clean Energy Carriers
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Uber’s Business, Cash Flow, and AI are Why it Will Set a New High
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Weak Guidance from Bristol-Myers Could Be Creating an Opportunity
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- These are the 3 Stocks Most Likely to Split in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Clean Energy Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Clean Energy Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.