Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36, Zacks reports. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.79%.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Price Performance

CCEC opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45. Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Capital Clean Energy Carriers’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Fearnley Fonds raised Capital Clean Energy Carriers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Company Profile

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.

