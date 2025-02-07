CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Given New $223.00 Price Target at Barclays

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $201.00 to $223.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.67.

CDW stock opened at $199.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. CDW has a 12-month low of $168.43 and a 12-month high of $263.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.63.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in CDW in the third quarter valued at about $416,111,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 7,029.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,466,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,025 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth about $172,217,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth about $158,300,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 18,259.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 687,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,598,000 after acquiring an additional 683,446 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

