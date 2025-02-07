Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 158,528 Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 158,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,000. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF makes up 4.5% of Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $55.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

