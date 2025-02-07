Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Trading Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.39 and last traded at $13.44. Approximately 258,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 426,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Central Puerto Stock Down 5.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.26 million. Central Puerto had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 22.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Puerto Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Central Puerto

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.3954 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Central Puerto’s previous — dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Central Puerto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEPU. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter valued at $161,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 62.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

