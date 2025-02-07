Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Trading Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.39 and last traded at $13.44. Approximately 258,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 426,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.
Central Puerto Stock Down 5.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.13.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.26 million. Central Puerto had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 22.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEPU. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter valued at $161,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 62.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
