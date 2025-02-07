Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Trading 31.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) shares rose 31.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 677,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 632% from the average daily volume of 92,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
The company has a market capitalization of C$37.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.29.
Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.
