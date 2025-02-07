Choreo LLC Acquires 1,986 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Workday by 42.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Workday by 4,766.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in Workday by 177.4% during the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Trading Up 0.6 %

WDAY opened at $277.82 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.72.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total transaction of $462,901.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,401.05. The trade was a 21.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $1,378,788.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,100 shares in the company, valued at $30,369,458. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 438,819 shares of company stock worth $113,142,592. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WDAY. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.43.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

