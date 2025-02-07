Choreo LLC Buys 1,261 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $274.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.81 and a twelve month high of $275.91.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Price Plunge in Roblox Presents Opportunity for Robust Gains
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Billions in Buybacks: 4 Stocks Rewarding Shareholders Now
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Steel Stocks to Gain Strength as Tariffs Reshape the Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.