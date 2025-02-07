Choreo LLC Buys 1,261 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $274.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.81 and a twelve month high of $275.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

