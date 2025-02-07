Choreo LLC Buys 6,497 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $120.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $108.90 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

