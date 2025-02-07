Choreo LLC Cuts Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,486,977,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,432,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,059,859,000 after purchasing an additional 60,147 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,808,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,194,840,000 after purchasing an additional 124,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,768,788,000 after purchasing an additional 355,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,251,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,469,199,000 after purchasing an additional 165,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $151.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.14. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.92 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $134.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

