Choreo LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 380.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,958 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 269,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 19,538 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,425,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,150,000 after buying an additional 906,935 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

