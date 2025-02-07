Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Barclays

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHD. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.53.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.7 %

CHD stock opened at $105.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $96.09 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 47.68%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 13,200 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $1,418,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,437.36. The trade was a 26.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.82 per share, with a total value of $117,502.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,584.10. The trade was a 78.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 115,622 shares of company stock valued at $12,842,559 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,934,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 337,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 456.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 60,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 49,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

