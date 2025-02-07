CIBC Lowers Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$30.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.20% from the company’s previous close.
Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance
Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock traded up C$0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$18.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,726. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.69. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of C$16.04 and a one year high of C$26.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.19.
Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile
