CIBC Lowers Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$30.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.20% from the company’s previous close.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock traded up C$0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$18.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,726. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.69. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of C$16.04 and a one year high of C$26.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.19.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

