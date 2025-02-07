Citrine Capital LLC Invests $5.58 Million in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Citrine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 135,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,578,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 4.1% of Citrine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 10,483,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,779,000 after purchasing an additional 212,682 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,896,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,084,000 after purchasing an additional 117,940 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,481,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,412,000 after purchasing an additional 400,843 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,429,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,914,000 after acquiring an additional 122,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,185,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,196,000 after acquiring an additional 182,606 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFCF stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.21.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

