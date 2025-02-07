CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01, Zacks reports. CMS Energy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. CMS Energy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.540-3.600 EPS.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.11. 535,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.42. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $55.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.40.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 28,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $1,893,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,486,285.15. This represents a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $136,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,439.07. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,686 shares of company stock worth $2,228,084 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

