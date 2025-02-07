CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01, Zacks reports. CMS Energy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. CMS Energy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.540-3.600 EPS.
CMS Energy Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.11. 535,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.42. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $55.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.40.
CMS Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy
In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 28,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $1,893,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,486,285.15. This represents a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $136,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,439.07. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,686 shares of company stock worth $2,228,084 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About CMS Energy
CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.
