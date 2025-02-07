CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.540-3.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CMS. StockNews.com raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CMS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.24. The stock had a trading volume of 855,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,246. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $55.10 and a 52-week high of $72.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.42.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $136,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,439.07. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $64,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,564.50. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,686 shares of company stock worth $2,228,084. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

