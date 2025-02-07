Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.95 and last traded at $37.73, with a volume of 3230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

