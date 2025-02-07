Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.95 and last traded at $37.73, with a volume of 3230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola HBC
Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 1.4 %
Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola HBC
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.