Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Trading 0.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.84 and last traded at $63.79. 3,252,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 15,127,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KO

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average of $66.32. The company has a market capitalization of $275.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,163,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569,920 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,961,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206,995 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $500,192,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,615,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,382,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.