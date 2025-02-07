Comparing OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) & Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) and OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Crexendo has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OI has a beta of -16.94, meaning that its share price is 1,794% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.2% of Crexendo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 2.09% 9.09% 7.30% OI N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crexendo and OI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Crexendo and OI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $53.20 million 3.00 -$360,000.00 $0.03 199.40 OI $1.94 billion 0.01 -$1.58 billion N/A N/A

Crexendo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OI.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Crexendo and OI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 3 0 3.00 OI 0 0 0 0 0.00

Crexendo currently has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.48%. Given Crexendo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Crexendo is more favorable than OI.

Summary

Crexendo beats OI on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Software Solutions segment provides a suite of unified communications, collaboration, video conferencing, and contact center solutions. This segment also offers SNAPsolution, an IP-based platform; SNAPaccel, a software-as-a-service based software; subscription maintenance and support services; and professional services, including consulting, technical support, resident engineer, design, and installation services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About OI

Oi S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Brazil and internationally. The company offers fixed telephony services; domestic and international long-distance services; and maintenance and repair services. It also provides call center and telemarketing, Internet, network, and Wi-Fi Internet services; and financial, and payment and credit system services, as well as consulting services. In addition, it engages in the investment management activities. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

