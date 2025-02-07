Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 1398445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.
Conduent Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $706.71 million, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.33 million. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conduent
Conduent Company Profile
Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.
