Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $5.86 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,463 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 27,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,093,169 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $99,390,000 after purchasing an additional 170,132 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Walmart by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 45,661 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $3,754,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 257,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,419,362.80. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $166,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 460,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,956,404.35. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,177 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,728. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.01.

Get Our Latest Report on WMT

Walmart Stock Up 0.4 %

WMT stock opened at $102.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day moving average of $83.82. The company has a market capitalization of $826.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.