Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) & Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Head to Head Analysis

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) and Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bentley Systems and Consensus Cloud Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bentley Systems $1.23 billion 10.99 $326.71 million $1.11 41.85 Consensus Cloud Solutions $362.56 million 1.47 $77.29 million $4.57 6.06

Bentley Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Consensus Cloud Solutions. Consensus Cloud Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bentley Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Bentley Systems has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consensus Cloud Solutions has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bentley Systems and Consensus Cloud Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bentley Systems 0 2 5 0 2.71 Consensus Cloud Solutions 2 0 3 0 2.20

Bentley Systems currently has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.69%. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a consensus price target of $26.40, indicating a potential downside of 4.64%. Given Bentley Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bentley Systems is more favorable than Consensus Cloud Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Bentley Systems and Consensus Cloud Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bentley Systems 27.73% 29.50% 8.49% Consensus Cloud Solutions 25.10% -66.28% 14.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.2% of Bentley Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Bentley Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bentley Systems beats Consensus Cloud Solutions on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS. It also provides infrastructure cloud applications, such as ProjectWise, SYNCHRO, and AssetWise, as well as iTwin platform that enables users to create and curate cloud native 4D/5D digital representations of physical infrastructure assets consisting of iTwin Capture, iTwin Experience, and iTwin IoT platforms. The company serves civil, structural, geotechnical, subsurface, process engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, city and regional planners, contractors, fabricators, and operations and maintenance engineers. Bentley Systems, Incorporated was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present. It also offers jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands. In addition, the company provides ECFax, an Corporate eFax. It serves healthcare, government, financial services, law, and education sectors. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.