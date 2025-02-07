COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.640-0.660 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -. COPT Defense Properties also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.620-2.700 EPS.

COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

NYSE:CDP opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.98.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDP shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

