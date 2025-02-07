Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Shares Sold by Graphene Investments SAS

Graphene Investments SAS decreased its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Corpay comprises approximately 2.2% of Graphene Investments SAS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in Corpay were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Allan Corp acquired a new position in Corpay during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Corpay by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corpay by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 160,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corpay by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Stock Performance

NYSE:CPAY opened at $389.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $361.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.21. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.10 and a 12 month high of $400.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 39.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPAY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Corpay from $434.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $1,116,160.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,645.40. The trade was a 22.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total value of $2,960,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at $664,961.88. This trade represents a 81.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

