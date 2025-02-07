Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Given New $445.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $344.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.71.

NYSE CPAY opened at $389.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.21. Corpay has a 52-week low of $247.10 and a 52-week high of $400.81.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 39.44%. Analysts anticipate that Corpay will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total transaction of $1,116,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,645.40. This trade represents a 22.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total transaction of $2,960,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,961.88. This trade represents a 81.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Corpay by 1,011.1% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Corpay by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

