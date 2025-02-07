Crewe Advisors LLC Has $83,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,916,789 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,140,796,000 after buying an additional 1,862,021 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,442,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,425,886,000 after buying an additional 1,343,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,029,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,204,451,000 after buying an additional 251,411 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,303,182 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $910,801,000 after buying an additional 583,207 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,602,534 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $760,716,000 after buying an additional 117,187 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NIKE from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.77.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $71.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.32 and a 1-year high of $107.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

